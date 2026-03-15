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Hot Air Balloons
15/03/2026
Thanks for stopping by
This morning, 7 hot air balloons floated over Melbourne. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony in Docklands. What a sky!
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2026 7:22am
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apartment
,
melbourne
,
hot
,
balcony
,
air
,
balloons
,
docklands
,
25th floor
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2026
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