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2026_03_16_iP14ProMax_Dark_Clouds_01 by briaan
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2026_03_16_iP14ProMax_Dark_Clouds_01

16/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Awesome clouds over Melbourne viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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