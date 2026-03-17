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Window View by briaan
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Window View

18/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Early morning view from my 3rd floor hospital bed. I love the interaction of the artificial and golden light of the morning.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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