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Floral Art by briaan
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Floral Art

19/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Residents, visitors and contractors see this cut flower display in the lobby of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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