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Construction
20/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Looking from our 25th floor apartment, the 4 box-cranes mark the construction of apartment buildings in Docklands.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th March 2026 7:07pm
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apartment
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construction
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docklands
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25th floor
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box-cranes
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful shot, Brian. Perfectly exposed.
March 21st, 2026
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