Previous
Construction by briaan
76 / 365

Construction

20/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Looking from our 25th floor apartment, the 4 box-cranes mark the construction of apartment buildings in Docklands.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful shot, Brian. Perfectly exposed.
March 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact