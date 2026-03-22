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What a view! by briaan
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What a view!

22/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
This morning, 7 hot air balloons floated by across Melbourne. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony in Docklands.
The people aloft had a cloudless sky! What a view!
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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