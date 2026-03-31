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Good night!
31/03/2026
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Dock 5, Docklands. Glorious colours paint the sky and the surface of the water.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st March 2026 7:14pm
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sky
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apartment
,
water
,
paint
,
colours
,
docklands
,
glorious
,
25th floor
,
dock 5
Jennifer
ace
Ah this is beautiful!
April 14th, 2026
Denise Wood
Good night :)
April 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful sky!
April 14th, 2026
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