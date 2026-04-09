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Docklands Dusk
09/04/2026
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Dock 5, Docklands.
Appreciate all,views, comments and favs.
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2026 6:05pm
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apartment
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docklands
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful calm evening !
April 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful view
April 13th, 2026
Babs
ace
Gorgeous view
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
stunning photo... great to see you capturing these amazing views.
April 13th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Superb, a lovely view and those sky tones reflected in the water are fabulous
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Always a beautiful sight.
April 13th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Such a wonderful view.
April 13th, 2026
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