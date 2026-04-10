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Bee-eaters by briaan
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Bee-eaters

16/04/2026
Thanks for dropping by
Jonathon Westacott is the artist, glass, 2017, 29X25X10cm. http://www.myrtlefordgallery.com/jonathan-westacott/
Home after 2nd round of chemotherapy. Thanks for your support.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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