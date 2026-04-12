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Glass Sculpture by briaan
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Glass Sculpture

16/04/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Continuing the series from the hospital waiting room.
The detail in this sculpture drew my eyes. Kudos to the unknown artist.
I changed the background in PS Beta.
I appreciate all views, comments and favs.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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