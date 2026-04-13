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Sculpture by briaan
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Sculpture

15/04/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Kudos to the unnamed artist. This piece is on display in the waiting room of the CATO wing of Epworth Hospital, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
I appreciate all views, comments and favs.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I expect it has a name but you can get the feeling of caring - good for a hospital!
April 17th, 2026  
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