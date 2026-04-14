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Pink 'mums by briaan
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Pink 'mums

14/04/2026
Judy bought these to brighten up our apartment.
Background changed in PS Beta.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Good job on the background, it's a great colour with the lovely flowers.
April 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
April 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely blooms !
April 14th, 2026  
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