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Pink 'mums
14/04/2026
Judy bought these to brighten up our apartment.
Background changed in PS Beta.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 12:27pm
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pink
,
vase
,
chrysanthemums
Jennifer
ace
Good job on the background, it's a great colour with the lovely flowers.
April 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
April 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely blooms !
April 14th, 2026
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