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Cloudscape
14/04/2026
Looking south from our 25th floor apartment balcony, Dock 5 in Docklands. Breathtaking tones and textures.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
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6
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th April 2026 5:43pm
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balcony
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textures
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tones
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docklands
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cloudscape
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25th floor
,
dock 5
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