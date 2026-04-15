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Yellows by briaan
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Yellows

15/04/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
The cut flowers for our apartment building's lobby were changed yesterday. Kudos to the floral artist.
Round 2 of chemotherapy starts today.
I appreciate all views, comments and favs.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Another beautiful display, the floral artist is certainly consistent. Wishing you strength and positivity for round 2 ❤️
April 15th, 2026  
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