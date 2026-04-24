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Robert Wynne 2017
16/04/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
https://robertwynne.com/
This is an unnamed work by Robert Wynne.
Part of the display captured on 16/04/2026.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 9:34am
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glass
,
sculpture
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robertwynne
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Eye catching and interesting !
April 24th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I like that. Apparently it is a stylized peacock feather. I love the line disruption.
April 24th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Wonderful, love it.
April 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 24th, 2026
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