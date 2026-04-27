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Floral Art by briaan
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Floral Art

27/04/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
Imagine walking into a multilevel apartment building and passing this beautiful cut flower arrangement.
This is in the lobby of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful!
April 28th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely.
April 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Just lovely.
April 28th, 2026  
julia ace
Beautiful arrangement.
April 28th, 2026  
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