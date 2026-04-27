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92 / 365
Floral Art
27/04/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
Imagine walking into a multilevel apartment building and passing this beautiful cut flower arrangement.
This is in the lobby of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2026 3:29pm
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Tags
apartment
,
flowers
,
art
,
building
,
floral
,
lobby
,
docklands
,
dock 5
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful!
April 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely.
April 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
Just lovely.
April 28th, 2026
julia
ace
Beautiful arrangement.
April 28th, 2026
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