Red Jacket by briaan
102 / 365

Red Jacket

I like the way the lady's jacket draws your eye. The ferry at dock is called the Spirit of Tasmania. It carries people, vehicles and freight between Melbourne, Victoria and Devonport, Tasmania, Australia's Island State.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Brian

ace
@briaan
Photo Details

