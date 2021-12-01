Sign up
114 / 365
Lake Mulwala
A surreal sight of dead trees in a man made lake.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st December 2021 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
