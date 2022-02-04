Previous
Hear the Music by briaan
179 / 365

Hear the Music

Tonight, (Friday) included the blues sound of this quartet. The music warmed my heart. Located on Victoria Harbour promenade, Docklands, Victoria, Australia. Thanks for all feedback.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
