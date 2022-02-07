Previous
Kayak Tour by briaan
182 / 365

Kayak Tour

For the enthusiast, you may explore the waterways of Melbourne by kayak.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Nice composition and love the yellow pop
February 7th, 2022  
