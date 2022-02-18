Previous
distorted view by briaan
193 / 365

distorted view

Experimenting with reflections. Sometimes there is distortion created by uneven surface or multiple layers of glass or other factors. Thanks for your feedback.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

