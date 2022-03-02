Previous
Next
Demolition by briaan
205 / 365

Demolition

https://www.docklandsnews.com.au/works-plough-ahead-to-remove-central-piers-historic-western-tip
Work progresses on demolishing the western tip of central pier in Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Thanks for your feeback.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise