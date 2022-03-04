Previous
Sea Glimpse by briaan
207 / 365

Sea Glimpse

Viewed from our 25th floor balcony, looking south, there is a glimpse of Port Phillip Bay, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Thank you for your feedback.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
