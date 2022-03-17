Sign up
220 / 365
Golden Dam
In the half hour after sunset, this is a view of a farm 'dam' in Bellbrae, Victoria, Australia. Thanks for your feedback.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann
ace
A stunning farm scene, such beautiful light.
March 17th, 2022
