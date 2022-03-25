Previous
Morning View by briaan
Morning View

I revisited the System Garden this morning with Laowa 12 mm f2.8 D-Dreamer lens. Thank you for feedback on previous images.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

