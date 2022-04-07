Previous
Docklands Park by briaan
241 / 365

Docklands Park

This park is about 5 minutes walk from our home in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. We are blessed with many areas like this throughout the city of Melbourne. Thanks for the feedback on yesterday's photo.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
