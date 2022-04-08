Previous
Reflections by briaan
242 / 365

Reflections

Looking N-W this HDR shows the yachts at the local marina in Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The building in the background is designed to look quirky.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
