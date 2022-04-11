Previous
Next
Cute by briaan
244 / 365

Cute

Puppies are cute. No matter what breed. This French Bulldog shot looks like a painting after processing with LR and PS. This was cropped from a group shot. About 1/12 the area of the image.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
He’s darling!
April 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise