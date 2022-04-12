Previous
Next
Hot Air Balloons by briaan
246 / 365

Hot Air Balloons

Wow! So many balloons aloft, this morning. Captured floating by, through some trees in a city street of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Canon 5DMkIII with Canon 70-200mm f2.8 L lens set at 200mm.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
They are pretty high being quite small so you got great focus!
April 12th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Just squeaked them all into frame! What a nice surprise in suburban Melbourne.
April 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise