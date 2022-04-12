Sign up
246 / 365
Hot Air Balloons
Wow! So many balloons aloft, this morning. Captured floating by, through some trees in a city street of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Canon 5DMkIII with Canon 70-200mm f2.8 L lens set at 200mm.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Maggiemae
ace
They are pretty high being quite small so you got great focus!
April 12th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Just squeaked them all into frame! What a nice surprise in suburban Melbourne.
April 12th, 2022
