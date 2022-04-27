Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Blue Hour

This HDR7 image taken during the blue hour tonight. Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
So amazing, oh my.
April 27th, 2022  
