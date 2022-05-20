Previous
Solar reflection by briaan
Solar reflection

From our 25th floor apartment balcony, for a moment the setting sun reflected this glow from one of the city buildings of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS->LRC->PS
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography.
