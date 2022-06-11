Previous
Bolte_Bridge_Columns by briaan
306 / 365

Bolte_Bridge_Columns

A cantilever box girder bridge, this image shows the central columns from which the bridge is cantilevered. For those interested in the design https://structurae.net/en/structures/bolte-bridge
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
