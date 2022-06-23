Previous
Next
Babbling Brook by briaan
318 / 365

Babbling Brook

Today a stream in a rainforest in the Catlins is my subject. Long exposure softens the moving water. The stream was so clear.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
Greart long exposure. A technical detail in 20% of the image reinforces the remaining 80% of the image.
June 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise