318 / 365
Babbling Brook
Today a stream in a rainforest in the Catlins is my subject. Long exposure softens the moving water. The stream was so clear.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd June 2022 12:16pm
Tags
long exposure
Antonio-S
ace
Greart long exposure. A technical detail in 20% of the image reinforces the remaining 80% of the image.
June 23rd, 2022
