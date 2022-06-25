Previous
Next
Family by briaan
320 / 365

Family

My wife Judy and Leah, our 15 year old grand daughter. Leah performed in a concert by the dance school she attends. Awesome was the word I used to describe the experience.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise