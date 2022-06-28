Previous
Soft dawn light by briaan
323 / 365

Soft dawn light

This morning the dawn light was so soft! This is Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
88% complete

Photo Details

