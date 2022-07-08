Previous
Wow by briaan
333 / 365

Wow

Tonight at dusk, this awesome cloud formation over Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Viewed from our 25th floor balcony in Docklands. iPhoneXS
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
91% complete

