333 / 365
Wow
Tonight at dusk, this awesome cloud formation over Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Viewed from our 25th floor balcony in Docklands. iPhoneXS
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
