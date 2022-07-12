Previous
Red & Blue by briaan
337 / 365

Red & Blue

We view these two construction cranes from our 25th floor apartment, in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This morning was drizzly rain and overcast around dawn.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

