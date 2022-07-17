Sign up
342 / 365
Swan Lake
Swan Lake is on Phillip Island. This view shows a bird-hide that is on the edge of the lake. In stormy conditions, the clouds were remarkable.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th July 2022 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
