Swan Lake by briaan
Swan Lake

Swan Lake is on Phillip Island. This view shows a bird-hide that is on the edge of the lake. In stormy conditions, the clouds were remarkable.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
