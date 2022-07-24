Previous
City in blue by briaan
349 / 365

City in blue

Home after our adventure to Phillip Island. This light is so soft. Taken from our 25th level apartment balcony, looking east after sunset. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
