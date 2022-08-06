Previous
Next
Picture Gallery by briaan
362 / 365

Picture Gallery

At a 40th birthday party, delayed 2 years because of COVID, guests are drawn to the picture gallery showing the guest of honour's life to date.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise