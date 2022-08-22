Previous
Storm a comin by briaan
Storm a comin

This afternoon, a cold front moved into Melbourne from the west (typical). There is so much to see in the cloud formation above the Bolte Bridge. Thank you for viewing.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
