Photo 410
Opening
These beautiful flowers open to reveal their inner beauty. This is the flower arrangement displayed in the foyer of our 30 level apartment building in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
410
photos
43
followers
62
following
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot! So many marvelous details in your blossom.
September 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2022
