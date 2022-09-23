Previous
Opening by briaan
Opening

These beautiful flowers open to reveal their inner beauty. This is the flower arrangement displayed in the foyer of our 30 level apartment building in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot! So many marvelous details in your blossom.
September 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2022  
