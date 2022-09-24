Sign up
Photo 411
Dusk
Viewing the Bolte Bridge from our 25th floor apartment - dusk light softly bathes the structures, the river Yarra (on the left) and Victoria Harbour (on the right). Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Thank you for viewing.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous harbour shot, pov and capture. Beautiful shot. Fav.
September 24th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
What a view
September 24th, 2022
