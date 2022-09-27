Previous
Spring by briaan
Photo 414

Spring

I love the colours of Spring. This morning I wandered through a road-side planting to enjoy the colours of the season.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Krista Marson ace
Love how it fills the space
September 27th, 2022  
