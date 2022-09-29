Previous
Focus Stack by briaan
Photo 416

Focus Stack

Today I checked the manual focus on my Canon 24-70mm f/2.8 L lens with a 5D MkIII body. I thought the corner to corner focus on recent images was not consistent. This image is the result of stacking 20 separate images using Photoshop Classic.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Absolutely stunning, oh my.
September 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful layers of colour and detail
September 29th, 2022  
