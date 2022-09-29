Sign up
Photo 416
Focus Stack
Today I checked the manual focus on my Canon 24-70mm f/2.8 L lens with a 5D MkIII body. I thought the corner to corner focus on recent images was not consistent. This image is the result of stacking 20 separate images using Photoshop Classic.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann
ace
Absolutely stunning, oh my.
September 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful layers of colour and detail
September 29th, 2022
