Caught! by briaan
Photo 430

Caught!

Our cat Meteor looks a little guilty for having a paw in a bag. He ducked inside the bag to investigate its contents. iPhoneXS.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
