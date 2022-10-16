Previous
Pier by briaan
Photo 433

Pier

Kerferd Road Pier is in Albert Park, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS
The pier is in Port Phillip Bay.
16th October 2022

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
