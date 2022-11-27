Previous
Signs of a change by briaan
Photo 475

Signs of a change

This afternoon a cold front tracked across Melbourne resulting in some rain. This is a view across Victoria Harbour, Docklands. A marina in the foreground and the Bolte Bridge in the background. Thanks for viewing yesterday's image.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
