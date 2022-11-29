Previous
Next
Rose by briaan
Photo 477

Rose

This morning about an hour after dawn, I explored a church building. Beautiful roses and strelitzia flourishing in Spring time. Thank you for viewing the last image.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
a sweet pair of roses.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise