What's Happening Here?

City of Melbourne is installing floating wetlands in the Yarra River.The lower stretch of the Yarra River Birrarung was once a rich ecosystem of riparian vegetation and seasonal wetlands. This former landscape has been described as a "temperate Kakadu" and the species diversity it supported made it an important place for the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and the people of the broader Eastern Kulin nation.This project provides a key opportunity to reintroduce planting to the city river, and to gain further knowledge of the plant and animal life these wetlands could support. It will inform future opportunities to improve the health of the river system and the experience of our city landscapes.Where else in the world is this happening?